Oscars 2025: Anuja producer Guneet Monga says ‘we will return again’ as film loses prestigious award to I'm Not A Robot

Not just the team, the entire country rejoiced when American Hindi-language short film, Anuja was nominated for the Best Live Action Short Film award at the 97th Academy Awards. But sadly, the movie didn’t bring home the prestigious award and lost it to the Dutch film I’m Not a Robot. But producer Guneet Monga is hopeful that ‘we will return again’ and bring home the coveted accolade soon.

A couple of hours ago, Bollywood producer Guneet Monga took to her Instagram account and dropped several images of herself, all decked-up to celebrate independent cinema at the 97th Academy Awards. In the caption, she mentioned, “We attended the event with our short film Anuja, but this is just the beginning. As long as we continue to dream and create, we will return again soon!”

Monga further expressed her love and admiration for the American Hindi-language short film, Anuja and stated that it’s a “22-minute love letter to girls who refuse to be defined by their circumstances, and it aligns perfectly with the vision and mission of the @salaambaalaktrustdelhi, where our young lead, Sajda Pathan, resides.”

Guneet Monga’s Instagram post about Anuja:

Guneet continued her note by lauding the incredible team and all the people who brought the story of Anuja and Palak to center-stage. She even tagged co-producer Mindy Kaling and executive producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas who believed in the story and joined the team.

The producer further stated that she joined this project not only to support the filmmakers but also to amplify the resilience and voices of children. Her note continued, “Skills, strength, and spirit—the girls have it all. All hail independent cinema! Independent storytellers hold the truth, and we must continue to champion them.”

She concluded the post by expressing gratitude to the Academy for bringing the film to a global stage. For the unknown, Anuja is a tale of a gifted nine-year-old girl and her sister, mirroring the adversities of young girls with big dreams belonging to weaker sections of society. Led by Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag, the film is available to stream on Netflix.