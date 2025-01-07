Oscars 2025: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s production Girls Will Be Girls, Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar make it to contenders' list
Girls Will Be Girls is among Indian films that made it to the Oscars 2025 contender's list. The Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on March 2, 2025.
With the 97th Academy Awards just around the corner, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed a list of 323 feature films eligible for this year’s honors. Among the 207 contenders for the coveted Best Picture award, several Indian films have made it onto the list.
The Indian entries span multiple languages and include Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi), All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam-Hindi), Girls Will Be Girls (Hindi-English), Kanguva (Tamil), Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) and Putul (Bengali).
Productions like Girls Will Be Girls, backed by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, and Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar are among the highlights.
Girls Will Be Girls, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's debut production venture, revolves around the life of 18-year-old Mira, portrayed by Preeti Panigrahi. The story explores Mira's journey of romance and rebellion, which faces opposition from her school and her mother, played by Kani Kusruti. The film is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.
Meanwhile, Putul, directed and produced by Indira Dhar, is competing for a nomination in the Best Picture category at the 97th Academy Awards. This marks a historic moment as Putul becomes the first Bengali film to achieve such recognition in the Oscars’ prestigious consideration list.
The voting process for the 97th Academy Awards nominations is set to begin on January 8, 2025, and will conclude on January 12, 2025. The final list of Oscar nominees will be unveiled on January 17, 2025, while the award ceremony is scheduled for March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood.
In the Live Action Short category, Anuja, a short film with Indian ties and produced by two-time Oscar winner Guneet Monga, has secured a spot on the shortlist.
On the other hand, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies (retitled Lost Ladies), which was India’s official entry for the Best International Feature category, unfortunately, did not make it to the shortlist for Oscars 2025.
