Oscars 2025: Santosh actress Shahana Goswami is positive film will go through nominations: 'I do have a gut feeling...'

A day ago, the 97th Academy Awards announced the shortlists across multiple categories. Among them, the Hindi-language crime drama film, Santosh has been shortlisted as the United Kingdom’s entry in the Documentary Short Film category. Recently, actress Shahana Goswami reacted to this big news stating that she has a gut feeling the film will go through nominations.

Popular actress Shahana Goswami is proud as her film Santosh gets shortlisted as the UK’s official entry for the upcoming 97th Oscar Awards (Academy Awards). While expressing her emotions about this feat to Hindustan Times, Shahana stated that she is really happy, proud, and encouraged by this selection. She admitted it is a moment of celebration for director Sandhya Suri and the entire team of the movie.

Shanana, who has also been part of projects like Heroine, Rock On 2, Despatch, and others stated that she will be elated if things work in their favor. However, even if it doesn’t play out for them, she is okay with it. “But I do have a gut feeling about the film going through the nominations,” the artist, who plays a cop in the film, divulged.

Having said that, Santosh is among the 15 movies that have been shortlisted to be nominated in this category. For those wondering why the film got shortlisted as the UK’s entry and not India’s, well it’s an international co-production of the United Kingdom, India, Germany, and France. So, the UK sent it as their entry for the Oscars. Despite this, the 38-year-old actress thinks that India should be proud of the movie being considered for a prestigious award like the Oscars.

Sharing her thoughts about it, the Zwigato actress stated that she doesn’t believe in segregation. Moreover, there is a huge Indian team involved in the making of the movie. Hence, the nation has every reason to be proud of it as well. She also expressed that it’s not a country-specific thing, but more thematic. “It's about storytelling and diversity. It doesn't matter where the film comes from, the story is still rooted in India,” Shahana concluded.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 97th Academy Awards on December 17, 2024.

