OTT Debut 2023 POLL: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shahid Kapoor; which Bollywood celeb left you impressed?

2023 has been one of the best years for the Bollywood film industry. Not only have theatrical releases shaken the box office, but OTT releases have taken the entertainment industry to another level. With OTT releases, several Bollywood actors who are already established in tbe industry, made striking debuts on various streaming platforms. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and many more are among them. Pinkvilla has run a poll where you can vote for your favorite Bollywood star who debuted on OTT in 2023.

Take a look at Bollywood stars who debuted on OTT platforms in 2023

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood's Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan, made her debut in OTT this year with Jaane Jaan. The film was released on Netflix on September 21, 2023. ​

Speaking about the story of Jaane Jaan, it is the Hindi language adaptation of the 2005 Japanese bestseller murder mystery novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. The Kalimpong-based film Jaane Jaan tells the tale of Mrs. D'Souza (Kareena Kapoor Khan), her daughter Tara, her husband Ajit Mhatre (Saurabh Sachdeva), her eerie next-door neighbor and local maths teacher Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat), a police investigator named Karan Anand (Vijay Varma), and one wild night that alters everything for the worse.

2. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut this year with Farzi. The show premiered on Amazon Prime on February 10, 2023.

Directed by the makers of The Family Man, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, Farzi revolves around the life of Sunny, a disillusioned Indian artist who decides to make counterfeit money along with his best pal. Apart from Shahid, the crime drama also features Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora.

3. Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor also made her OTT debut with The Night Manager alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Part 1 of the series was released on February 16, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar, and part 2 on June 29, 2023. ​

The Night Manager is a Hindi-language crime thriller TV series, adapted by Sandeep Modi. It's a remake of the 2016 British series, based on John Le Carré's novel. The plot follows Shaan Sengupta, a former soldier tasked with infiltrating an arms dealer's inner circle to dismantle his war empire.

4. Aditya Roy Kapur

​Aditya Roy Kapur’s OTT debut turned into a blockbuster and the actor captivated the hearts of the audience with his OTT debut in The Night Manager. ​

5. Kajol

Kajol made a striking comeback with the OTT series The Trial which went well with the audiences. The series was released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 14, 2023. ​

The series is centered on a housewife who, after 10 years, returns to work at a law firm to support her family when her husband gets imprisoned.

6. Sonakshi Sinha

​Sonakshi Sinha made her OTT debut in 2023 with Dahaad. She is seen playing the role of a cop. Dahaad was released on May 12, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video in 240 countries. ​

Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi Sinha) comes across a unique case in which women in a tiny town in Rajasthan mysteriously disappear, yet no one seems startled. Things take an unexpected turn when Bhaati sees a pattern in all of the instances, shifting her perspective on the case from inexplicable disappearances to a serial killer's master plan. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shahid Kapoor, a bunch of Bollywood stars made their debut on the OTT platforms in 2023.

7. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria marked her OTT debut with Apurva alongside Abhishek Banerjee. It was released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15, 2023. ​

Apurva is the story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live.

8. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor made her OTT debut with Blind. The film was released on Jio Cinema on July 7, 2023.

Gia Singh, a former police officer, gets suspicious about a stranger and promptly alerts the authorities. However, when her instincts get overlooked, she embarks on a quest for truth.

Vote for your favorite Bollywood star who debuted on OTT in 2023

