OTT Debut 2023 Results: Farzi star Shahid Kapoor wins hearts and title by earning majority votes

On December 24, Pinkvilla ran a poll with already-established Bollywood stars who debuted on OTT platforms in 2023. Among them were Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria, and Sonam Kapoor. These Bollywood stars made striking OTT debuts in 2023. The verdict is finally out! Scroll down to discover which Bollywood star emerged as the winner of OTT debutant of this year.

Fans vote for Farzi star Shahid Kapoor as the winner of best Bollywood star debuted on OTT in 2023

8 already-established Bollywood actors were in the run for the best Bollywood star debuted on OTT in the 2023 poll. The final polling results, based on voting by several fans in 2 days, saw Shahid Kapoor emerge as a favorite Bollywood star who debuted on OTT in 2023 with a decent lead of 40 percent votes. The actor debuted in OTT with Farzi.

Apart from Shahid, Kareena Kapoor Khan came second with 33 percent votes. She debuted on OTT with Jaane Jaan alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. It was directed by Sujoy Ghosh. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur stood third with 13 percent votes. He debuted on OTT with The Night Manager.

About Farzi

Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut this year with Farzi. The show premiered on Amazon Prime on February 10, 2023.

Directed by the makers of The Family Man, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, Farzi revolves around the life of Sunny, a disillusioned Indian artist who decides to make counterfeit money along with his best pal. Apart from Shahid, the crime drama also features Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora.

Farzi received positive reviews and emerged as the most-watched Indian streaming series. By the end of February 2023, Kapoor confirmed that the show would return for a second season.

Shahid Kapoor's work front

Making his Bollywood debut in 2003 with the romcom Ishq Vishk, he featured in several hit films. Some of the most remarkable projects of Kapoor include Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, and many more. Shahid has quite a few projects lined up in his kitty. He will be seen in Deva, opposite actress Pooja Hegde. Apart from that, he will also star in an untitled rom-com opposite Kriti Sanon, and veteran actor Dharmendra will also be a part of the film.

