OTT releases this week: Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2, Campus Beats Season 4, and more
Are you wondering what to watch this weekend? Here is a brief look at the releases lined up for this week on various OTT platforms to help you make your choice.
Another Friday is approaching, and audiences will have the chance to watch multiple projects on various OTT platforms. From the second installment of the series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein to a new season of Campus Beats, Pinkvilla offers a brief look at the content that you can watch this week. Check it out!
1. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2
- Genre: Thriller
- Star Cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Anchal Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary
- Director: Sidharth Sengupta
- Release Date: November 22
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
The second season of the romantic crime thriller series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is set to bring back the themes of envy and possession. In the show, Vikrant tries to live a normal life with Shikha, but Purva’s obsession will not make it easy.
2. Campus Beats Season 4
- Genre: Drama
- Star Cast: Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Tanvi Gadkari, Sahaj Singh, Manish Poonam
- Director: Aniruddha Rajderkar
- Release Date: November 20
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player
The new season of Campus Beats promises a lot of drama, romance, and dance. Shantanu Maheshwari’s Ishaan is a street dancer who has to unite with Shruti Sinha's Netra, a wedding dancer, to revive their dance crew Ruthless and restore the glory of their university.
3. Waack Girls
- Genre: Drama
- Star Cast: Mekhola Bose, Rytasha Rathore, Chrisann Pereira, Anasua Chowdhury, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, Achintya Bose
- Director: Sooni Taraporevala
- Release Date: November 22
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Waack Girls is a series revolving around a group of girls who have big dreams. They make a dance group in a place that is unfamiliar with waacking. They face various challenges in their journey of fulfilling their dreams.
4. Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar
- Genre: Drama
- Star Cast: Dhaval Thakur, Sanchita Basu
- Director: Shraddha Pasi
- Release Date: November 22
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is a series about two individuals of different castes and statuses in society. They fall in love, but soon a betrayal turns their story into a revenge saga. The trailer promises a thrilling ride for the viewers.
Which show are you planning to watch this week on OTT? Let us know in the comments below.
