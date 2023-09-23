'Our constant source of joy...': Ajay Devgn, Kajol wish Tanuja happy birthday as she turns 80 years old

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are two of the biggest and most successful stars in Bollywood. While Ajay is the son of late action director Veeru Devgn, Kajol's mother is legendary and veteran actress Tanuja. Today on September 23rd, the actress turned 80 years old and both Ajay and Kajol took to social media to wish her a very happy birthday.

Ajay Devgn-Kajol wish Tanuja a happy birthday

As Tanuja turned 80 years old today, both her daughter Kajol and son-in-law Ajay Devgn took to social media to wish the legendary actress a happy birthday. Ajay shared a picture of her on Twitter and wrote, "Our constant source of joy and just pure positive energy. Happiest birthday Tanujaji! Keep glowing as always Love & Respect"

Kajol, meanwhile, shared a video on her Instagram profile to praise her mother. The video consisted of a compilation of several interviews with Tanuja where she talked about her family. Towards the beginning, Kajol showers love on her mother for continuing to guide her. She captioned it, "Eight decades of love, wisdom, and laughter! Happy Birthday to my incredible Mom! #ForeverBeautiful #ForeverYoung #LoveYouMom #FineAt80 #ItsABigOne"

Ajay Devgn and Kajol on the work front

Kajol was last seen in the OTT anthology film Lust Stories 2. She also made her web series debut this year with the legal drama The Trial in which she played the role of a lawyer. The actress has signed Kriti Sanon's maiden production venture titled Do Patti which is written by Kanika Dhilon. Apart from these, she is also doing a film called Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Ajay, on the other hand, was last seen in the action drama Bholaa which he also directed and co-produced. Despite mixed critical response, the film turned out to be a commercial success. He has started filming for Rohit Shetty's cop action film Singham Again and will also appear in Maidaan, Vash remake, and Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha. Meanwhile, Tanuja has appeared in films like Haathi Mere Saathi, Jewel Thief, and Mere Jeevan Saathi.

