'Our contracts with Shah Rukh Khan are about...': Karan Johar reveals Jawan actor did Brahmastra for free

The ultimate bond between Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar needs no introduction. The two on various occasions have served major friendship goals. As a result of their warm bond, the two have treated audiences with their remarkable collaborations in iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and My Name Is Khan to name a few. It is not the money that binds them together as we’ve seen SRK making his cameo appearances in movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Brahmastra. KJo, in fact, stated that they don’t even have a ‘money contract’ while they work together. In a recent interview, Karan spoke about his warm friendship with Shah Rukh Khan and revealed how King Khan did Brahmastra for free.

Karan Johar reveals how Shah Rukh Khan did Brahmastra for free

In a recent interview with Mid-day, Karan Johar shed light on Shah Rukh Khan’s growth and being part of it. He divulged how SRK did the cameo in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Brahmastra for free. Kjo stated, “He shot for 14 days in Brahmastra. That’s our relationship”. The host made a guess if the filmmaker gave him expensive gifts to make up for it. KJo, with a smile, shared, “I give him clothes, and he loves it"

In addition to this, the ace filmmaker also shared that there’s no such thing as a money exchange between him and SRK. Revealing how the actor never asked him for money, he stated, “Whatever is given [he takes it]. Our contracts with Shah Rukh Khan are about ‘It’s a pleasure to work with you, thank you’. We don’t have any detailed paper. All said and done [it’s about what] we expect of each other.”

Citing an example from the sets of 2011 release, Ra. One, the My Name Is Khan director shared that during the shoot of Ra. One, when the team was doing double shifts, KJo had stepped in to direct a portion, after SRK called him. He said, "It’s no big deal in our relationship.”

When Shah Rukh Khan told Karan Johar 'I'll take bullets for you'

In the same interview, Karan Johar also spilled the beans on an anecdote during the premiere of his film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Karan revealed how he was hiding in a hotel room after being threatened by an underworld don. Recalling the incident, he shared that he always had a dream for the longest time that he would have a premiere at Liberty. Since Shammi Kapoor would attend all the premieres, KJo had dreamt of him having at the premiere of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Nonetheless, being surrounded by the security guards, he was sitting in a tiny room. While Shammi Kapoor came in his Mercedes car, Shah Rukh Khan went in and brought Karan out and made him stand right in front of Shammi Kapoor.

Karan was quoted saying, “Shah Rukh told me nobody will do anything to you, you watch this moment. So, I saw that moment happened and I literally had tears in my eyes because it was my dream realizing itself and SRK said you won’t go from here and then my mother got hyper and father got hyper. They sent me back but I’ll never forget how SRK brought me out and said I’ll take the bullet for you, you just stand here’. That’s when I realized that this is a relationship that is forever.”

