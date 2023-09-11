'Our films are back and...': Akshay Kumar congratulates Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan's 'massive success'

Shah Rukh Khan starring Jawan has been receiving praise and appreciation from fans, as well as, critics. The film was finally released on September 7 and fans celebrated the grand release by organizing beautiful fan projects inside and outside theaters. After the release of the film, a number of celebrities took to their social media accounts and shared rave reviews. Now, joined Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. A while ago, the actor quoted one of our tweets showcasing the box office numbers and congratulated Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan's massive success.

Akshay Kumar congratulates Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan's massive success

On September 11, Akshay Kumar took to his X (formerly Twitter) and congratulated Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan's blockbuster success. Quoting one of our tweets, Akshay wrote, "What massive success!! Congratulations my jawan Pathaan @iamsrk (clap emoji) Our films are back and how."

Have a look:

Speaking about Akshay, his recent film OMG 2 received a lot of praise and performed immensely well at the box office as well.The film was released on the same day as Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and that is August 11, 2023.

