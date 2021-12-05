‘Our first year together’: Sonam Kapoor turns back time with a mushy throwback PIC alongside hubby Anand Ahuja

Actor Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja back in 2018 and ever since then, the Aisha star has been juggling her life between Mumbai and London. Time and again, Sonam takes to her social media platform to give fans a sneak peek into her life in London. However, on Sunday, December 5, Sonam travelled down memory lane to share a major throwback photo alongside Anand Ahuja. Apparently, this photo was clicked when Sonam and Anand celebrated their ‘first year together’.

In the photo shared by her, a young Sonam can be seen sharing an infectious smile as she stands close to Ahuja. Her husband, reciprocates the warm gesture beaming with joy as he smiles looking at the camera. To note, the celebrity couple can be seen their ‘twinning and winning’ game a notch higher in blue ensembles. While sharing the photo on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Love you always and forever you make everyday phenomenal. @anandahuja #throwbackmemories this was our first year together.”

Take a look at the post below:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it garnered a barrage of likes in no time. While a slew of fans hailed the couple as “awesome”, many were left wowed by them. Smiley and heart emoticons haven’t stopped flooding Sonam Kapoor’s comment section yet.

On the professional front, Sonam is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

