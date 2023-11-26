'Our off-screen chemistry is better': Salman Khan opens up on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are two superstars in the film industry. Both of them enjoy a huge fan following and are loved by millions of people across the world. Salman and SRK recently traded cameos in each other's YRF Spy Universe films, Tiger 3 and Pathaan respectively this year. Now, in a new interview, Salman opened up on sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman Khan on sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan

During a recent interview with ANI, Salman Khan was asked to share his thoughts on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan and Tiger 3 recently. He said, “Our off-screen chemistry is better than our on-screen chemistry. When the on-screen chemistry is so good, you can understand the off-screen chemistry.”

While 2023 started with Salman doing a cameo and fighting alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Sidharth Anand's spy thriller Pathaan, Salman later returned the favor with his Diwali release, Tiger 3.

Earlier, the Tiger 3 actor opened up about their fan clubs trolling and competing with each other on social media. He said that he always tells his fans that SRK is their brother’s brother, so nothing should happen to him. "I don’t see that much social media, I don’t understand this negativity and trolling, so the thing that I don’t understand does not bother me much, and neither does Shah Rukh," added he.

Work front

Salman was recently seen in Tiger 3. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. In a recent interview with Zoom TV, the Tiger 3 actor spilled the beans on his upcoming film. He said that he is next doing a film called The Bull which will be produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Vishnuvardhan will be directing the project. He is known for helming Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer National Award-winning film Shershaah.

Meanwhile, SRK is gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. It will hit theaters on December 22, 2023.

