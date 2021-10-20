OUT NOW: Dybbuk trailer ft Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta will leave you curious

Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta starrer Dybbuk – The Curse is Real trailer has been released. The film is set to witness a digital released and it will be released on October 29 on Amazon Prime Video. The actor has featured in several horror films earlier also and he is now back with yet another spine-chilling tale. The movie also stars Manav Kaul and to note it is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam horror film Ezra, which starred Prithiviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

The makers shared the trailer of Dybbuk on Instagram. The trailer begins with police investigating a murder that happened in a mysterious manner. Then the scene shifts to Emraan Hashmi who is in Goa for work-related things. His wife Mahi (Nikita), who suffered a miscarriage recently, is trying to adjust to the new place. One day she is in a shop and purchases a box which is very old. At home, she is trying to open a box, and as soon as she unlocks it, a series of terrifying events follow.

The trailer further reveals that it is Dybbuk where spirits were possessed and they are very harmful. Now how will Emraan Hashmi save his wife from this spirit? From the clip, it looks like fans can be assured that they are in for a treat.

Watch the trailer here:

It is written and directed by Jay Krishnan. Emraan was quoted saying, “It is a well-made horror film and will always woo audiences. With Ezra, we hope to push the boundaries further and give the audience an experience that they will never forget.”

Also Read: Dybbuk The Curse Is Real Teaser: Emraan Haashmi and Nikita Dutta starrer will leave you intrigued