'Overwhelmed' Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan REACT after audience shower love on Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha was released on June 29 in theatres and it has been receiving a positive response from the audience. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film also features Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao in important roles. Kartik and Kiara have reunited after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Amid enjoying praise, the most-loved on-screen pair has expressed excitement about the audience's reaction.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani pen special notes after Satyaprem Ki Katha wins hearts

Right from the performances to the music and gripping storyline, the audience loved every bit of Satyaprem Ki Katha. On Thursday evening, Kiara and Kartik took to social media and thanked the audience for showering them with love. Kiara shared a note on her Instagram story that read, "Feeling extremely emotional reading all the reviews. Katha has been a very special character to me with a crucial message and today seeing you all give her so much love makes my heart so full" followed by red heart and folded hands emojis. On the other hand, Kartik posted a picture of himself from Siddhivinayak Temple and wrote, "Overwhelmed with your Pure Love." Have a look:

Sidharth Malhotra is all heart for Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra, who was seen attending the special screening of the film with his wife on Wednesday, was all praise for her performance. He took to his Instagram story and shared his review. He wrote, "A love story with a relevant social message, filled with great performances from the entire cast but Katha you have my heart. @kiaraaliaadvani so Happy that you chose to play this character. Such an impactful and nuanced performance. Kudos to you and the entire team @kartikaaryan @nadiadwalagrandson #SatyaPremKiKatha." Kiara instantly reposted his review and replied, "Thank you my love."

On the work front, Kiara will be next seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan while Kartik has Captain India and Kabir Khan's next in the pipeline.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top Day 1 Box Office Openers For Hindi Films In 2023: Satyaprem Ki Katha emerges the 6th biggest opener