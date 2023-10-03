Paan Parda Zarda: Mirzapur and Fukrey makers join forces for upcoming thriller on illegal opium smuggling

Yet another promising web project, Paan Parda Zarda has recently been announced. The series boasts of a stellar ensemble cast consisting of Mona Singh, Tanvi Azmi, Tanya Maniktala, Priyanshu Painyuli, Rajesh Tailang, Manu Rishi and Sushant Singh amongst others. The thrilling series is set against the backdrop of a world of illegal opium smuggling in Central India.

Paan Parda Zarda - a thrilling gansgter drama based on illegal opium goes on floors

A compelling story where battle lines are drawn between family and loved ones and allegiances are switched, the series promises to be a powerful entertainer. The high-octane gangster drama Paan Parda Zarda is backed by Jio Studios & Reliance Entertainment. The remarkable series will be conceptualized and produced in association with Reliance Entertainment and Dreamer and Doers Co.

The series is jointly produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Namit Sharma. The update about the same was shared on the official social media page of Jio Studios as the series goes on floors. The post was captioned, “We are thrilled to announce, Jio Studios & Reliance Entertainment bring together top creative talent for our next magnum opus - web series Paan Parda Zarda set against the world of illegal opium smuggling in Central India. The show goes on floor today so stay tuned as the thrilling ride is about to begin.”

Fukrey and Mirzapur makers join hands as behind the camera team

The upcoming web-series will witness a powerhouse of creative forces coming together including ace directors Gurmmeet Singh (Mirzapur and Inside Edge) and Shilpi Dasgupta along with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (Fukrey franchise), Suparn S Varma (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hain, Family Man and Rana Naidu) and talented writer duo Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal (Bambai Meri Jaan, Farzi, Brahmastra), Radhika Anand and Vibha Singh. The grand-scale series will unfold against the backdrop of illustrious locations in Central India.

In a statement shared by, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, most recognized for the Fukrey franchise says, "Paan Parda Zarda is a labor of love that has been created after years of research and writing prep. The audience will relish watching the story unfold in a previously unexplored milieu. This is a beautiful moment for Gurmmeet Singh, Shilpi Dasgupta and myself as it has been a long-standing dream to take this story to the audience"

Co-director of the series Gurmmeet Singh stated, "We are excited about starting a brand-new journey with Paan Parda Zarda in collaboration with Jio Studios. The series has a unique color and texture; it is page-turning entertainment with elements of love story, action, and family drama set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in Central India. Developed from an original story created by Showrunner and Co-Director Shilpi Dasgupta, the interwoven relationships are the key to this series, nuanced by a fantastic writing room. We cannot wait to start filming with our phenomenally talented cast and crew."

Writer, Suparn S Varma shared her experience as she stated, “Creating the romantic and violent world of Paan Parda Zarda was liberating. Our imagination gave wings to characters and situations which break the usual cinematic norm. The series also gave me the opportunity to collaborate with old friends and new which was an added advantage, making the process deeply satisfying.”







