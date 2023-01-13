Paan Singh Tomar writer Sanjay Chouhan passes away aged 62

Paan Singh Tomar writer Sanjay Chouhan is no more. He passed away at a Mumbai hospital on January 12. According to a report in Times Of India, Sanjay Chouhan was suffering from chronic liver illness. He was 62. The writer is survived by his wife Sarita, and a daughter Sara. The funeral will be held today at 12.30 pm at Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai.

Sanjay Chouhan wrote stories, screenplays and dialogues for many movies. He wrote the story and dialogues for the 2011 film I Am Kalam, for which he won a Filmfare Award for Best Story. He was also known for the Paan Singh Tomar, and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, both of which he co-wrote with Tigmanshu Dhulia. His other noteworthy movies include Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara and Dhoop. Sanjay Chouhan also wrote the dialogues for Sudhir Mishra’s 2003 film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.