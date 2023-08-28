'Paana Tipu ko dekha kya?': Patralekhaa turns cheerleader for husband Rajkummar Rao's series Guns & Gulaabs

Rajkummar Rao's highly anticipated web series Guns & Gulaabs was released on August 18. The series revolves around the town named Gulaabgunj which is controlled by criminals. A drug deal leads to a complicated situation in which a city police officer and a mechanic fall in love. The series has been receiving praise and appreciation from fans as well as critics since its release. Now, Rajkummar's wife and actress Patralekhaa Paul turned cheerleader for her husband's series asking fans to watch Guns & Gulaabs.

Patralekhaa turns cheerleader for husband Rajkummar Rao's series Guns and Gulaabs

A few hours ago, Patralekhaa Paul, the wife of Rajkummar Rao shared a post on Instagram where she turned a cheerleader for her husband's series Guns & Gulaabs. She shared three pictures of her wearing a customized tee where "Paana Tipu Guns & Gulaabs" are written.

Sharing the pictures, Patralekhaa wrote, "Paana Tipu ko dekha kya? Watch Guns and Gulaabs on #netflix.."

Reacting to his wife's post, Rajkummar commented, "(Patra)Lekha Ji" and added red heart emojis.

Have a look:

Huma Qureshi wrote, "Tipu Ki Cutie." Ira Trivedi commented, "Love this and miss u."

Check out fans' reactions

Reacting to Patralekhaa's post, one wrote, "You are the best." Another commented, "Cutieeee." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis and expressed their desire to have a customized tee like Patralekhaa.

About Guns & Gulaabs

Guns & Gulaabs, produced by directors Raj & DK and featuring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh ​​Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah, garnered a great response from the audience. Netizens called it a quirky and fun ride with a nostalgic touch of the 90s. Background music, vintage costumes, witty dialogues, and action sequences seem to have a positive impact on the audience.

On Twitter, one fan wrote, "RajKumar Rao always stands out in any role but #RajandDK have secret to make his role outstanding everytime. This is Indian comedy version of Cartel where a single deal can take you to different paths of screenplay with humor intact. Special mention #Aatmaram #GunsAndGulaabs."

A user tweeted, “There are so many things to enjoy about Raj & DK's #GunsAndGulaabs, but no other scene as effective as this ingenious tribute... a clever nod to a loved artist, an entire life and career unfolding in front of your eyes in a moment's screen time.”

ALSO READ: Guns & Gulaabs Twitter Review: Netizens approve Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer's show; call it 'nostalgic entertainer'