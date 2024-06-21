Paatal Lok and Kohrra creator says ‘party is over’ for OTT; claims ‘PR machinery’ makes everything look like success

While the OTT platforms continue to go bigger and better with every show, one of the first few showrunners of the streaming sector - Sudip Sharma is skeptical about its future. Among backing many shows, the filmmaker is known to have created Prime Video’s Paatal Lok and Netflix’s Kohrra. However, he feels that the party is over and there will just be a monopoly of a few platforms.

Sudip Sharma on the future of OTT

Recently while appearing on The Streaming Show of Suchin Mehrotra, Sudip said that these are the darkest times he has ever seen. “I’m just 45. Will I be out of work?” he said rhetorically adding that things have tightened down across the industry. He predicts that our industry will replicate the West and in case we didn’t have bad shows already, we’ll have even worse shows coming up.

According to Sudip, the axe will fall on mid-budgeted shows where either ‘Amazon Minis/TV plus or ‘big, shiny ones’ will survive the test of time.

The Phillauri writer further opined that the arrival ‘party is over’ and there might be only a few smaller parties in the future. Sharma added, “Peak TV is dead, it’s dead even in the West… Unfortunately, we were just getting started. We were in the sundowner when the party came to a halt.”

Sudip Sharma butchers the direct-to-digital release trend

Further in the same interview, Sudip shared that in the current market scenario, there’s a lot of obfuscation happening around which things have worked. “Everything is a hit on OTT”, he said adding that he is aware of those stars who prefer certain kinds of projects to only take the OTT route. The digital space has become a risk dumping place for any movie that anyone is unsure of.

“Because if it goes to the box office and doesn’t work, then it’s a flop against their name. The PR machinery would make it seem like it worked. It doesn’t take much to throw a success party; a star can afford it,” Sudip added.

On the work front, Sudip is currently busy with prerequisites for the second season of Paatal Lok and Kohrra.

