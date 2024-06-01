Paatal Lok's Abhishek Banerjee on impact of stars' rising demands; says their 'bodyguard can't be paid more than an actor'

Lately, there has been a strong discourse around the demands of film stars which are heavily increasing the movie budgets. Abhishek Banerjee who has established himself as one of the most respected actors and casting directors in the industry has now opened up about the unfair demands of stars.

Known for playing Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok, Abhishek said that stars end up charging so much for films that other actors have to satisfy themselves with peanuts.

The impact of stars' demands on other actors

Abhishek Banerjee poured his heart as he spoke about the ongoing issue. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he has seen as a casting director that 'certain stars' make unnecessary demands and because of that actors don't get paid well. "I would be told by makers ‘kam paise mein cast karo' (Cast in less money). I don’t know if the stars know this reality or not," he said.

Banerjee also added that sometimes good actors get peanuts for doing a show or a film. He mentioned that he understands star value gets people to purchase tickets, but at the same time, one can't neglect that an actor also adds the same value to a story. "One can't pay a star's bodyguard more than an actor's daily wage," he concluded.

Kunal Kohli on how the entourage of stars decide what film they'll do

Recently filmmaker Kunal Kohli also opened up about how the team of actors dictate what films they'll do. During an interview with Indian Express, he said that earlier, the mothers of heroines used to have the power to say yes or no on their behalf, and now the crew of actors including managers, agents, makeup men, and hairdressers make the decision.

Abhishek Banerjee's work front

Abhishek Banerjee has acted in several big films like Rang De Basanti, Stree, Dream Girl, Bala, Bhediya, Dream Girl 2, and more. He has also worked in popular web series like TVF Pitchers, Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, and Aakhri Sach.

Abhishek was last seen in the 2023 film Apurva alongside Tara Sutaria and Rajpal Yadav. His upcoming films include biggies like Vedaa and Stree 2.

