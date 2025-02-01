Paatal Lok's Jaideep Ahlawat reveals Vijay Varma gave ‘g**liyan’ after he won award both of them were nominated for

Some might say that Bollywood actors are jealous of their contemporaries and can never be true friends to each other. Then there are actors like Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma who prove them wrong with their brotherhood and camaraderie. In a recent chat, the Pataal Lok actor opened up about the fun and warm relationship he shares with his Jaane Jaan co-star. Jaideep also recalled the time when Vijay funnily cussed him for winning an award both of them were nominated for. Read on!

During a chat with Puja Talwar, Jaideep Ahlawat opened up about the healthy competition he has with contemporaries Rajkummar Rao and Vijay Varma. This is when he went back in time and recalled the funny incident that still cracks him up. The Paatal Lok actor stated that Vijay and he got nominated in the same category recently for an award. But it was he who took the prize home for his acting in Maharaj.

While Varma was happy on the night, he called Jaideep the next day. “But agle din mujhe gaaliyan de raha hai ki ye mera award kha gaya (but the next day, he cussed me out for taking his award). That’s so healthy and funny; it aligns your system,” Ahlawat divulged.

For the uninformed, Jaideep, Rajkummar Rao, and Vijay studied together at the Film and Television Institute of India in 2005. Hence, when he looks at them being nominated for awards today and even giving them to each other, he finds it unimaginable. Having said that, the trio worked together in the 2012 film Chittagong.

Meanwhile, on the work from, Jaideep was last seen in the upcoming season of Paatal Lok. He will also be locking horns with Manoj Bajpayee in the third season of the hit series, The Family Man. As for Vijay, he was lauded for his role as Captain Sharan in the 2024 Netflix series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Next up for him is Ul Jalool Ishq.

Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, worked in many movies last year including Srikanth, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Stree 2, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.