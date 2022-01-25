Padma Awards 2022 List ANNOUNCED: Sonu Nigam, Victor Banerjee, Chandraprakash Dwivedi to be honoured

Actor Victor Banerjee, musician Sonu Nigam, and filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi will be honoured for their contributions in the field of arts at the Padma Awards for 2022. The Padma Awards list was announced today. Victor Banerjee will receive India's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan. On the other hand, the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest award, will be presented to singer Sonu Nigam and filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi. It is a tradition that every year on the eve of Republic Day, the Padma honours are revealed to the world. President Ramnath Kovind will present the awards later this year to the receivers.

There are 128 Padma Shri awards this year, including 4 Padma Vibhushans, 17 Padma Bhushans, and 107 Padma Vibhushans. The award ceremony will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan and the awardees will receive it later this year.

Veteran actor Victor Banerjee will be awarded the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order. Mr. Banerjee, 75, is noted for his roles in foreign and Bengali films, including A Passage To India, Shatranj Ke Khilari, Ghare Baire, Roman Polanski's Bitter Moon, James Ivory's Hullaballoo Over Georgie And Bonnie's Pictures. Jogger's Park, Bhoot, and Gunday are among Victor Banerjee's Hindi cinema credits. He last worked on the film Sannyasi Deshonayok in 2020. For his role in Ghare Baire, Mr. Banerjee got the National Award for Best Supporting Actor. His portrayal in AA Passage To India even earned him a BAFTA Award nomination.

On the other hand, award-winning singer, Sonu Nigam began his career as a playback singer in the early 1990s, and in 1995, he hosted the talent program Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Sonu Nigam got the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer in 2003 for his performance in Kal Ho Naa Ho. He has served as a judge on shows including Indian Idol and The X Factor (India).

Chandraprakash Dwivedi is best known for directing and starring in the 1991 television series Chanakya. He has given numerous hits in his career and is currently working on Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj.

