Padma Awards 2023 winners: Raveena Tandon, MM Keeravani, Zakir Hussain to be honoured

Padma award is one of the highest civilian awards in the country and has three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. Every year, these awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day and the list of the 2023 awards is finally announced. This year also, various artists from the entertainment and art industry have been chosen and will be honoured with a Padma Shri.

Music composer MM Keeravani will be honoured with the Padma Shri award. He has been making headlines for his music in SS Rajamouli’s film, RRR. His composition Naatu Naatu bagged a Golden Globe Award recently and the same got an Oscars nomination for Best Original Song. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, on the other hand will be conferred with the Padma Shri award. She is a proud recipient of the National Film Award and Filmfare Awards.

Moreover, Zakir Hussain will also be awarded the Padma Vibhushan award. For the unversed, the legendary tabla player has been honoured with a Padma Award earlier as well. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1988 and the Padma Bhushan in 2002. Meanwhile, singers Vani Jairam and Suman Kalyanpur have been conferred with the Padma Bhushan, whereas Jodhaiyabai Baiga, Premjit Baria, Usha Barle, Hemant Chauhan, Bhanubhai Chitara, Hemoprova Chutia, Subhadra Devi, Hem Chandra Goswami, Pritikana Goswami and Ahmed Hussain & Shri Mohd Hussain, among others have been honoured with the Padma Shri.

About Padma Awards

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian awards in the country. The prestigious awards are always conferred by the President of India at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. It is usually held around March or April every year.