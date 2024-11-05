Padma Bhushan and Bihar Kokila, Sharda Sinha, passes away at 72; son Anshuman Sinha breaks the sad news

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

A couple of days ago, popular folk singer and Padma Shri awardee Sharda Sinha was hospitalized. The 72-year-old was on a ventilator and was receiving treatment at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi. But sadly, she breathed her last today (November 5). Taking to her official Instagram handle, her son Anshuman Sinha made the heartbreaking announcement.

Sharda Sinha was known for her rich contribution to the music industry. While she was remembered throughout the year for singing some iconic folk songs, Sinha’s voice could be heard on loudspeakers, especially at this time when several people in the country are celebrating the auspicious Chhath Puja.

But sadly, it’s on this day that the acclaimed artist left for her heavenly abode. Minutes ago, her son Anshuman Sinha made the official announcement of her sad demise. He dropped a picture of his mother on her Instagram handle and expressed that Sharda Sinha is no longer among us. He expressed in Hindi that the Goddess has called his mother.

According to Republic World, the deceased has been battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, since 2018. A couple of days ago, Anshuman went live on his official YouTube channel to provide fans with an update on her health.

While he informed that her condition is worsening and he is on a ventilator, he also urged everyone to pray for his mother’s speedy recovery. Reports suggest that Sharda Sinha is in a state of shock due to the sudden passing away of her husband, Brij Kishore Sinha, earlier this year.

Hailing from Bihar, Sinha was popular for singing regional songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili, Magahi, and Hindi language. While she is one for lending her voice to devotional songs, she also sang a couple of commercial tracks.

For the unknown, the song titled Kahe Toh Se Sajna from Salman Khan’s 1989 movie Maine Pyar Kia was also sung by her. Apart from that, she is credited for the song Taar Bijli from Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur 2 and Kaun Si Nagaria from the movie Chaarfutiya Chhokare.

Our hearts go out to Sharda Sinha’s family and her fans, who are mourning the passing away of the Bihar Kokila.

