Padma Shri winner Adnan Sami appreciates Asha Bhosle’s contribution to his career

On Monday, November 8, actor Kangana Ranaut and singer Adnan Sami were honoured with the fourth-highest civilian award in a ceremony that was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Indian President Ram Nath Kovind presented the prestigious award to the Lift Kara De singer. Soon after receiving the award, Adnan Sami in a conversation thanked a few special people who play an important role in his life and legendary singer Asha Bhosle was one of them.

In an interaction with The Quint, Adnan Sami extended gratitude towards his family and recalled his first duet that was released in India featuring Asha Bhosle. According to him, the legendary musician played a significant role in his career that helped him reach the stardom he is enjoying today. Adnan Sami shared, “Apart from my father, my mother, and my wife Roya (Sami Khan), I would like to thank everybody I’ve met in my life. Also, everybody who has worked with me, especially Asha Bhosle because my first record that came out in India was a duet with her. She played a very important role in my career.”

Adnani Sami wore a stunning black sherwani featuring golden embroidery work to attend the award ceremony. On Monday evening, Sami also took to social media to express his happiness with fans online. Sharing a photo alongside President Ram Nath Kovind while receiving the award, Adnan can be seen sporting a million-dollar smile in the picture.

While uploading the picture, the singer also penned a heartwarming caption that read, “The greatest honour! I am grateful to the Gov of India for this prestigious ‘Padmashri Award’. I am forever indebted to my beautiful people of India who’ve loved me unconditionally & been an integral part of my journey which has brought me till here! Luv you all. Jai Hind!”. As soon as the post surfaced online, Sami’s followers flooded his post with sweet compliments to congratulate the singer.

