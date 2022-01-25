Padmaavat turns 4: Malik Kafur’s entry to Jauhar; 5 best scenes from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for presenting larger than life films on the big screen. He has the ability to make every character looks like a dream and the way he executes the story always leaves a mark on the audience. Amid all his releases, his 2018 release Padmaavat happens to be one of the most talked about and opulent period dramas on the silver screen. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead, Padmaavat is one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali best works.

From the opening sequence to the stupendous climax, every shot of Padmaavat has been shot with sheer perfection and manages to capture our senses beautifully. Besides, the great ensemble of cast was a cherry on the cake. Be it Deepika Padukone playing the role of Rajput queen Padmaavat with utmost panache to Shahid Kapoor playing the Rajput king with perfect swag and maintaining the Rajputi aan, baan aur shaan and Ranveer Singh seen as the nastiest villain Allauddin Khilji who left a forever mark on our minds, everything about Padmaavat was a sight to behold. And today, as Padmaavat clocks 4 years of release, here’s a look at some of the iconic scenes from the period drama:

Malik Kafur’s entry

As shown in the movie, Malik Kafur was one of Alauddin Khilji’s close aides and their chemistry has been on fire. Interestingly, Kafur (played by Jim Sarbh) left a mark with his performance the moment he had entered Alauddin’s court. For the uninitiated, Kafur was brought as a gift for Alauddin by Jalaluddin (played by Raza Murad). And much to everyone’s surprise, Alauddin used Malik Kafur to kill Jalaluddin and his close aides to take over the throne.

Alauddin Khilji addresses his army

While Alauddin had taken his entire army to Chittorgarh to win over Padmavati and fight the Rajput, it turned out to be very difficult for his army to survive in the desert for months and was quite close to rebellion. At that time, in order to keep his army enthusiastic about the big fight, he gives an impressive and inspirational speech to his army and manipulates them very smartly.

Padmavati saves Rawal Ratan

When Alauddin Khilji had gone on deceit Maharaja Rawal Ratan and held him captive by taking him to Delhi. He had put forward a condition that Rawal Ratan will be released if only Padmavati visits Delhi. However, Rani Padmavati makes sure to give a befitting reply to Alauddin Khilji and makes a perfect plan to save Maharaja Rawal Ratan along with eliminating Raghav Chetan. Padmavati’s intelligence will leave you amazed.

Rawal Ratan’s final words to Alauddin Khilji

Rawal Ratan was a true Rajput warrior who had left no stone unturned to protect his kingdom for Alauddin Khilji. And while he went on to fight with Khilji, he did give him a tough fight as well. However, Alauddin cheats during the war and ends up killing Rawal Ratan. The war scene was quite impressive and with larger than life experience. However, what touched hearts was Rawal Ratan’s last words to Khilji wherein he asked him to have fought at least one battle with all honesty and principles. To, this Alauddin replied saying, “There is only one rule of war - victory”.

Jauhar Scene

One of the best scenes in Padmaavat was the Jauhar scene. It happened after Alauddin Khilji had killed Rawal Ratan on the battlefield. Following this, Rani Padmavati decides to commit Jauhar along with other several Rajput women to evade getting captured from Alauddin. It was a powerful scene wherein Padmavati was seen walking towards a fire fearlessly and it does give you goosebumps every time you see it.

