Padman director R Balki on nepotism: It's foolish, find me a better actor than Alia & Ranbir and we'll argue

R Balki also posed an important question and hailed Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as one of the finest actors the industry has today. Read on to know more.
5720 reads Mumbai
News,R Balki,Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
The raging debate on nepotism after the tragic demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been burning on social media for the last few weeks. The latest Bollywood personality to comment on the issue is filmmaker R Balki who has given quite a few blockbuster hits in the last few years. Speaking about nepotism in an interview with Hindustan Times, the Padman director called it a rather 'foolish argument'. He drew comparisons to other industries and said nepotism is inevitable. 

Elaborating his thoughts, he said, "It’s undeniable that this happens everywhere. Think about the Mahindras, Ambanis, Bajajs… Their father passed on the businesses to them. Does anyone say ‘No I don’t think Mukesh Ambani shouldn’t run this business, someone else should?’ In every strata of the society, it happens, even a driver or a vegetable seller passes on businesses to their children. So, it’s a foolish argument. Remember we live in a free society." 

The director also posed an important question and hailed Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as one of the finest actors the industry has today. He said, "The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I’d ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we’ll argue. It’s unfair on these few people who’re probably some of the finest actors." 

However, he agreed, that it is difficult for an outsider to make a mark in the industry. "Understand that audiences don’t like actors without talent. Sometimes, they also want to see star kids on screen. That’s only the first chance that you get, and then one needs to survive on their own. I agree it’s far more difficult for an outsider to make an entry in films, but talent gets the opportunity," the director concluded. 

Credits :Hindustan Times

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Nepotism is when Sara a newcomer gets superior treatment than Sushant who was far better actor than her. The media the directors all promote them Yash Raj and Johars glorify them. That is nepotism. PS I can name a couple who can act better than Alia and Ranbir.

