Padman turns 4: 5 dialogues from Akshay Kumar starrer that left an everlasting impression on the audience

Akshay Kumar– the name has become synonymous with versatility and coming up with films with an important social message. From being touted as Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood to trying his hands at different genres– be it comedy, horror-comedy, family drama, period films, romance drama, social drama, biopic, etc – Akshay has aced at every genre he has worked in. And while Akshay has given several blockbuster movies, amid this, his 2018 release Padman holds a special place for more than one reason.

The R Balki directorial, which also features Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in the lead, was inspired by the life of a social activist, Arunachalam Muruganantham, who was the inventor of the low-cost sanitary pad machine. Akshay was seen playing the role of Padman in the movie and not just the movie sent the social message about the importance of using a sanitary pad for women but its dialogues also managed to leave a mark on the audience, especially Akshay Kumar’s monologue in the film and left them with deep thoughts. So, as Padman completes 4 years of release, here are some of the powerful dialogues from the movie:

- “You thinking I am mad but mad only becomes famous”

- “Big Man, strong man, not making country strong. Women strong, mother strong, sister strong, then country strong”

- “I not study IIT but IIT study me, giving me award”

- “Bloody men! Half-hour they bleed like women, they straight die!”

- Last but not the least, the introduction of Padman by Amitabh Bachchan. “America ke paas superman hai, batman hai, spiderman hai, lekin India ke paas Padman hai”.

