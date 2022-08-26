Padmini Kolhapure remembers Saawan Kumar Tak, shares THROWBACK pic; Rakesh Roshan pens a note

Ace filmmaker Saawan Kumar Tak passed away on August 25 in Mumbai at the of 86. He was a part of the Hindi film industry for over five decades. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai a few days ago over a lung-related ailment. The film industry is mourning his unfortunate demise. Just a while back, veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also grieved his demise.

Padmini Kolhapure shared a throwback photo with Saawan Kumar Tak and wrote, "Zindagi Gham ka sagar bhi hai...Hans ke uspaar jaana padega...Sawan Kumar Tak aaj zindagi numa saagar ko paar karke uspaar chaley gaye...Om Shanti". On the other hand, Rakesh Roshan also penned a heartfelt note while sharing Tak's photo. The note read, "Sawaan ji going to miss you, may your soul rest in peace". For those unaware, Saawan Kumar Tak began his career in the entertainment industry as a producer with the 1967 film Naunihal starring Sanjeev Kumar, Balraj Sahni, and Indrani Mukherjee in lead roles. The film also received immense appreciation from the audience and critics. However, Saawan Kumar Tak did not direct any film in the last 16 years.

Check Padmini Kolhapure's post here:

Check Rakesh Roshan's post here:

Earlier today, Salman Khan took to his social media handle to mourn the loss of Saawan Kumar Tak. Sharing a throwback picture, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor captioned it: "May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u." To note, He directed two films with Salman Khan, the 2006 romantic film, Saawan... The Love Season with Saloni Aswani, Kapil Jhaveri, Ranjeet, Prem Chopra. He also featured in the 1991 film, Sanam Bewafa alongside Chandni, Pran, Danny Denzongpa.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan mourns the demise of his film Sanam Bewafa's director Saawan Kumar Tak: Have always loved you