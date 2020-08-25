Padmini Kolhapure reminisces a time with late actor Rishi Kapoor as she calls him a charmer

Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure recalls working with Rishi Kapoor was a special experience, and says that the late actor was quite the charmer back in the day.

Padmini worked with Rishi in around half a dozen films including the 1982 release "Prem Rog", directed by his father, late Raj Kapoor.

"'Prem Rog' is a movie that came to me very early in my career, and I remember I was so young and full of energy and enthusiasm back then. The movie was great, and all the more special since I shared the screen with late Ji. I'll have to admit, he was quite the charmer back in the day," Padmini said.

She was particularly nostalgic about the song "Yeh galiyan yeh chaubara", recorded in the voice of Lata Mangeshkar for "Prem Rog".

"This song was indeed very special and is extremely close to my heart," she said, adding that the number had "a perfect emotional touch to it".

Padmini opened up about the film and song on Zee TV's "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs", where a few participants recreated the Lata song.

Apart from "Prem Rog", Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure worked together in "Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai" , "Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan", "Pyar Ke Kabil", "Rahi Badal Gaye" and "Hawalaat".

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor holding little Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima as they seek Sai Baba’s blessings in old pic is priceless

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×