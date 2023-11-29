Padosan turns 55: Saira Banu recalls how Mehmood asked Dilip Kumar for permission to cast her in the film

Veteran actress Saira Banu has been an avid social media user of late. She often shares unseen pictures, memories of her work life, and many more which gain a lot of love from her fans and followers. On November 29, as the veteran actress celebrated 55 years of one of the greatest films of all time, Padosan, she shared the story of how Mehmood asked Dilip Kumar for his permission to cast her in the film as well as how the latter reacted to this offer. She also mentioned what Sunil Dutt had to say when they were working in this film while recalling the shooting days.

Saira Banu shares interesting story of how she was cast in Padosan

Taking to her Instagram, Saira Banu shared interesting anecdotes regarding Padosan, the film that clocked 55 years of release today.

Speaking about the film, she called the film one of her favorites and how she was glad that she did this film. She wrote, "We are talking about one of the most favourite films of my career, mine, and the public in general. It is ‘PADOSAN’, a film for all occasions and ages. I am glad that I did this because I had refused any work soon after my marriage. It was understood that I would not be carrying on with a professional career."

Saira Banu further added how Mehmood had approached Dilip Kumar so that the latter would let the veteran actress do this film. "It was then that Mehmood Bhai as he had earlier approached me for this film came running to Sahib, hugged him close, and kept saying in a rhetorical tone “Yousuf Bhai you have to let Saira do this film for me. I will not let go of you until you say yes please please”, Sahab was tickled to the bone and kept repeating laughingly “Mehmood it is entirely up to Saira, You have to convince her. You have my absolute permission,” she wrote.

She further wrote, "I used to laugh uncontrollably so much that the Unit would turn off all the lights and say "Ruk Jao, Abhi Madam Hass Rahin Hain". It was that difficult for me to stop."

About Padosan

Directed by Jyoti Swaroop and produced by Mehmood, N. C. Sippy, and written by Rajendra Krishan, Padosan is a remake of the Bengali-language film Pasher Bari (1952) based on a short story of the same name by Arun Chowdhury. Padosan stars Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Kishore Kumar, Mukri, Raj Kishore, and Keshto Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

