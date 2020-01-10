Pagglait: Sanya Malhotra shares a photo ahead of wrapping shooting schedule in Lucknow

Sanya Malhotra has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle ahead of completing her shooting schedule in Lucknow. Check out her latest picture.

Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra has some interesting projects coming up this year. After having completed the shoot for Shakuntala Devi, the talented actress has been busy since the past few days with yet another movie of hers which is Pagglait. She had revealed about the same through social media a few days back much to the excitement of the fans. Despite being just a few films old, Sanya’s endearing performances in all her movies have won millions of hearts.

The Badhaai Ho actress is frequently active on social media and often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Now, Sanya has shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she has informed fans about the wrap up of the shooting schedule of Pagglait in Lucknow. The actress is seen posing for the camera wearing a black cardigan teamed up with a grey skirt with the beautiful scenario of the city in the background.

Talking about Pagglait, apart from Sanya, the movie has been produced by Guneet Monga and Ekta Kapoor. It has been written and directed by Umesh Bist. The film’s story revolves around a young girl belonging to small – town India who goes on to discover her identity and purpose eventually. Talking about Shakuntala Devi, it stars Vidya Balan in the titular role and interestingly, Sanya Malhotra portrays the role of her on – screen daughter. The movie has been produced by Vikram Malhotra and is directed by Anu Menon.

