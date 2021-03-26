Pagglait Twitter Reactions: Netizens applaud Sanya Malhotra starrer for accurately showcasing societal norms

After Umesh Bist’s Pagglait was released on Netflix today, Twitter users showered compliments on Sanya Malhotra for her amazing acting and the film’s thought-provoking message. Take a look.

Umesh Bist directorial Pagglait had its audience glued to their seats with the film’s teaser, even before the movie was released on Netflix. Today, when the comedy-drama was released on the OTT platforms, it grabbed everyone’s attention due to its intriguing plot, which had its twists. With Sanya Malhotra playing the role of a widow, the movie opens up with family members mourning the death of her husband, with unexpected comedic reactions. Although the film starts on a funny note, it quickly drew people’s attention to uncanny societal expectations.

Speaking of the film’s release, the lead actress took to her Twitter handle and wrote “Shanti kunj se nikle the, aaj pohoch gaye hain apni manzil par. Miliye Sandhya aur uske #Pagglait parivaar se on @NetflixIndia! Dekhiye #Pagglait aap bhi with full parivaar and give us some pyaar! Now streaming #PagglaitOnNetflix”. Sanya plays the role of a widow Sandhya, whose husband passed away 5 months ago. The teaser opens with Sandhya who is yawning as she reads consoling messages on Facebook while lying on her bed. The humourous scene quickly made netizens jump to Twitter to discuss the quirky twist this dark-comedy drama has to offer.

Needless to say, the hard-to-miss flick has gained positive feedback from the audience, who love the message behind the film. Twitteratis have also complimented the lead actress on her amazing acting skills. One Twitter user wrote, “Can't believe #Pagglait is your first attempt at comedy @sanyamalhotra07, a mighty successful one!! Sandhya is a delight and spells her charms. One of the most memorable performances by the actor.”



Talking about the film, Sanya Malhotra said, “So thrilled to announce this film which is very close to my heart on my special day. I essay the role of Sandhya, a character very different from what I have previously portrayed on-screen. My Pagglait journey was Pagglait indeed- and I can’t wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon.”

Can't believe #Pagglait is your first attempt at comedy @sanyamalhotra07, a mighty successful one!! Sandhya is a delight and spells her charms. One of the most memorable performances by the actor. @sanyamalhotra07 — Bharti Dubey (@bharatidubey) March 26, 2021

Some splendid acting, Arijit Singh music and a unique storyline makes #Pagglait a feel-good watch on a warm Sunday afternoon. On a serious note, I badly wished that the movie makers had at least shown one picture of Astik in the entire movie. — Narayani M (@NarayaniM1) March 26, 2021

#Pagglait beautifully tells a story of death in family.

Ashutosh Rana creates magic in his small role.

But the star is my favourite @sanyamalhotra07 , portrayed range of emtions with ease. Her performance will be remembered for a long time.@NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/iiUWiQRwP8 — Puru (@Puru2122) March 26, 2021

Enjoyed #Pagglait. A bit of a slow burn (!) and seemed to lose its way at one point but works very well on the whole. Arijit’s music found a very good home. As expected, only a few songs are used, that too portions of them as background themes. They make an impact nevertheless. — Param Arunachalam (@taparam) March 26, 2021

@sanyamalhotra07 What a lovely message #Pagglait Amazing display of art. Must watch #PagglaitOnNetflix — Vyshak Kailash (@KailashVyshak) March 26, 2021

This is a Sheeba Chaddha appreciation tweet. #Pagglait — Gee (@GayatriiM) March 26, 2021

#pagglait is a watch of the day — The not so funny Joker (@Jawnehd2) March 26, 2021

