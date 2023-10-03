Pahlaj Nihalani recalls Divya Bharti throwing tantrums on being cast opposite Chunky Panday; ‘She called me…'

Divya Bharti is an actress who in a relatively short period created a stir in the showbiz with her innocent onscreen presence. Stepping into Bollywood in the year 1992 with Vishwatma, she sparkled her magic with movies like Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana, Dil Ka Kya Kasoor and others. She shot to overnight fame with an evergreen track, Saat Samundar Paar. The child woman was introduced in the industry by veteran producer, Pahlaj Nihalani. In a recent interview, he recalled meeting Divya Bharti for the first time and how he once threw a tantrum as she didn’t want to be cast opposite Chunky Panday for the film, Aankhen in the year 1993.

Pahlaj Nihalani recalls Divya Bharti threatening him on being cast opposite Chunky Panday

Veteran producer Pahlaj Nihalani was in a recent conversation with Bollywood Thikana. He was being asked if Divya Bharti was also supposed to be a part of his film, Aankhen. The producer recalled an incident and shared, “Yes, originally it was Divya, Pooja Bhatt and Juhi Chawla who were supposed to do the film. I decided that Divya should be paired with Chunky and Ritu Shivpuri should be opposite Govinda. When David told her this, she was annoyed. She called me up and began threatening to do things. She threw a big tantrum and summoned me. I went to meet her, and she said, ‘I’ve heard that I’m opposite Chunky?’ I said yes. She refused to do the film.”

Pahlaj Nihalani on meeting Divya Bharti for the first time

In the same interview, Nihalani also recalled his first meeting with the late actress. He divulged that he was being approached by Sunny Deol’s secretary who had shown him her pictures. He shared, “Maine bola isko reduce kar do, work kiya. Tab tak meri Shola Aur Shabnam ki shooting shuru ho gayi thi aur mere pas matlab kuch time reh gaya tha. 5-6 din ki shooting baaki thi .Baaki mera kaam khatam ho gaya tha without heroine. Filmcity mein shooting kar raha tha to Divya Bharti ko le ke aaya” (I saw her pictures and told the secretary that she must reduce her weight. In the meantime, the shooting was started for my film, Shola Aur Shabnam. Just 5-6 days’ work was left when Divya joined the team. )

Furthermore, the producer also revealed that the entire movie till then had been shot without a heroine. It was then that Pahlaj had met her in person and liked her. After Shola Aur Shabnam, she went on to sign many films.