Pahlaj Nihalani says 'only Shatrughan Sinha visited' him while he was admitted to hospital for 28 days

In a recent interview, filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani recalled his experience while he was admitted to the hospital for a month. Check out the details.

Pahlaj Nihalani had been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for the past month. The filmmaker took a long time to recover and was discharged from the hospital after 28 days. His three sons Vishal, Deepesh, and Chirag attended to him while he was ill. According to a report by ETimes, The Nihalanis ensured that the news of his hospitalization didn’t leak and in order to do so, they did not answer any phone calls that weren’t in their contact list.

However, Pahlaj Nihalani’s closest friend from the film industry, Shatrughan Sinha was informed about the filmmaker’s hospitalization. "Shatru visited me in the hospital, recently. We had largely kept it private," the filmmaker revealed. During a chat with the outlet, he expressed his gratitude towards the staff at the hospital for looking after him. He also explained how difficult it was for him to recover and elaborated on the details of his experience.

"Suddenly, one night at about 3 am, I felt a bit uneasy and vomited a lot of blood. I was advised hospitalisation. It was a case of chronic food poisoning but it was an emergency- and initially, I was kept in the ICU for about 5-6 days," he added.

The filmmaker revealed that he had a high fever for a long time, which became a matter of concern for him. He also said that he thought he would go home in two to three days after he came out of the ICU, however, his temperature did not go down for a long time.

Credits :ETimes

