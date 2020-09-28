Pakistan govt to buy Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar’s ancestral homes in Peshawar, plans for conservation underway

The Department of Archaeology in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province has decided to allocate sufficient funds to the Pakistan government for purchasing Bollywood actors Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar’s ancestral houses.

The legendary Bollywood actors Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar’s ancestral homes lie in the heart of Peshawar city and have been facing demolition threats. However, the provincial government in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has decided to conserve the historic buildings which are in dilapidated condition by purchasing those properties. According to PTI reports, an official said that the Department of Archaeology in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province has decided to allocate sufficient funds to the government for purchasing those two buildings, which have been declared as the national heritage.

In Peshawar city, there are around 1,800 historic structures which are over 300 years old. The head of the department of archaeology, Abdus Samad Khan said that to determine the cost of both the historic buildings, where the two great people of Indian cinema were born and raised in their early days before the partition, an official letter has been sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar.

Mr Khan further said that in the past, for constructing commercial plazas in view of their prime location, the owners of the two buildings made many attempts in the past to demolish them but all such moves were stopped as the archaeology department wanted to preserve them keeping in view their historic importance. However, the owner of Kapoor Haveli, Ali Qadar, said that he made several contacts with the archaeology department officials to protect and preserve this historic building which is a national pride and he did not want to demolish the building.

Now, while selling the property, the owner has demanded Rs 200 crores from the KP Government.

Raj Kapoor's ancestral home is known as Kapoor Haveli and it is situated in the fabled Qissa Khwani Bazar. It was built between 1918 and 1922 by Raj Kapoor’s grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor. The legendary actor and his uncle Trilok Kapoor were born in the building.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house is also located in the same locality. In 2014, the Nawaz Sharif government declared it as national heritage as it is over 100-year-old.

In 2018, heeding to a request by who died this year in Mumbai, the Pakistan government decided to convert the Kapoor Haveli into a museum. However, despite a lapse of around two years, the announcement to this effect could not be materialised.

Also Read: Did you know Raj Kapoor used to cry every night after Nargis got married to Sunil Dutt

Share your comment ×