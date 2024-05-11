Pakistani actress Hania Aamir seeks help from Sanya Malhotra to find 'Rishta'; fans suggest rumored BF Badshah

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra has made her mark in the industry with stellar performances in recent films. Recently, the talented actress, who unveiled her hidden talent for matchmaking, was approached by Pakistani actress Hania Aamir to help in finding a groom.

For those unaware, rumors abound that Hania is dating rapper Badshah. They have been seen together frequently, enjoying each other's company.

Hania Aamir asks Sanya Malhotra to help her find groom

Sanya Malhotra made a recent appearance on the latest episode of Uncancellable, hosted by Uorfi Javed. A short video of their conversation was shared on the official Instagram page of the podcast.

In the clip, Sanya proudly spoke about her matchmaking abilities, stating, "Maine bohut rishtey karwayein hai. Maine kaafiyon ki shaadi karwayi hai. Maine apni behen ki shaadi karwayi hai (I have facilitated many matches. I have arranged marriages for numerous people. I have even arranged my sister's marriage)."

When asked about her role in her sister's marriage, Sanya explained, "Maine milwaya. Maine kaafi apne doston ko bhi milwaya jinki shaadi ho chuki hai (I introduced them. I also introduced many of my friends who have since gotten married). My success rate is quite good." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The official Instagram handle of the podcast shared the video with the caption, "Some can fly, some can run faster than light, but Sanya’s superpower is matchmaking. Want to know more about it? Catch this hilarious conversation between @sanyamalhotra_ and @urf7i in this episode of The UNCANCELLABLE Podcast."

As soon as the video was shared, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir took to the comment section and wrote, "Help @sanyamalhotra_." To this, the Sam Bahadur actress replied, "@haniaheheofficial zarur behen (sure sister)."

Instagram users swiftly responded to her request, suggesting she marry her rumored boyfriend, Badshah.

Is Hania Aamir dating Indian rapper Badshah?

For some time now, there have been rumors about Hania's rumored relationship with rapper Badshah. They are frequently seen together. On April 21, 2024, Hania posted on her Instagram account about meeting Badshah in Dubai. She shared a playful video of their time together on Instagram, captioning it, "Concert time."

On the professional front, Sanya Malhotra's upcoming project is Mrs co-starring Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh. This film is a remake of the Malayalam movie The Great Indian Kitchen. Excitingly, it has been selected to be screened at the Hawaii International Film Festival 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf join Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari