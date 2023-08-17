Pakistani actress Mahira Khan to tie the knot with boyfriend Salim Karim in September?

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is reportedly all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Salim Karim. Media reports claim that they will get married in September 2023 and that it will be an intimate ceremony that will be attended by the couple’s close friends and family. However, the Humsafar actress hasn’t commented on her wedding reports yet, nor has there been an official confirmation.

Mahira Khan to tie the knot next month?

Several Pakistan-based media reports claim that Mahira Khan will get married next month. Daily Pakistan also reported that Mahira and Salim have chosen to get married at a serene hill station in Pakistan’s Punjab. Mahira has reportedly been in a relationship with Salim for years, however, they kept their relationship hush-hush. They have often been spotted together at gatherings and in pictures with friends. Salim is reportedly a businessman.

It was during an Instagram live earlier this month that the actress spoke about her boyfriend for the first time. Mahira said, “There’s a line in ‘Humsafar,’ which I thought was beautiful, where Ashar says to Khirad, ‘Pata nahi tum mujhe kis neiki kay badlay main miley ho (I don’t know what I did right to deserve you). I think the same about him.”

While speculations about Mahira’s wedding in September have been circulating on the Internet, her manager and team member Anushay Talha Khan reacted to the rumors. According to Geo Web, when asked to confirm or deny rumors of Mahira’s wedding, Anushay dubbed the reports as ‘irresponsible journalism’, and said that these reports have been published without an official statement from the actress’ family or team members.

About Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan has been a part of several Pakistani television shows such as Humsafar alongside Fawad Khan, Shehr-e-Zaat, and Sadqay Tumhare. She has also starred in films such as Bol and The Legend Of Maula Jatt. The actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees in 2017.

On the personal front, Mahira Khan was previously married to Ali Askari, with whom she shares a son. Mahira and Ali got divorced in 2015.

