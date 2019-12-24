Pakistani comedian Moin Akhter remembered on his 69th birth anniversary; Netizens says ‘the legend lives on’

Renowned comedian Moin Akhter, who passed away in 2011, was remembered by his fans on his 69th birth anniversary.
Pakistan is known for giving some legendary artists to the world like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Ghulaam Ali, Noor Jahan, Abida Parveen, Salma Agha. The artists have won our hearts with the talents and enjoy a massive fan following across the world. Amid these renowned Pakistani artists, there is one legend who is trending heavily on social media. We are talking about renowned Pakistani comedian Moin Akhter who is being remembered on his 69th birth anniversary today.

Moin, who passed away in April 2011, was a multi-talented star in our neighbouring country and who had tried his hands on acting, directing, production, singer, writer and comedy. In his career of over four decades, Moin won critical acclaim with his famous show called Loose Talk wherein he impersonated over 400 characters. Besides, fans still remember him for his legendary performance in Half Plate and hiss stand-up comedy called ‘Bakra Qiston Per'. So, on his birth anniversary, fans remembered this legendary artist and stated that he continues to live in their hearts. “Remembering Moin Akhtar Sahab (harmonium Chacha) on his 69th birth anniversary today. May his soul rest in peace. (Ameen) Even if you are no longer here, you will always be in our hearts. we miss you,” a twitter use wrote.

Take a look at tweets on Moin Akhter’s birth anniversary:

To note, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan also called himself a huge fan of the legendary artist. Calling him a supremely talented actor, Aamir stated, “I am a huge fan of late Moin Akhter, an amazing/talented actor’!”.

