Pakistani comedian Moin Akhter remembered on his 69th birth anniversary; Netizens says ‘the legend lives on’

Moin Akhtar Birth Anniversary: Renowned comedian Moin Akhter, who passed away in 2011, was remembered by his fans on his 69th birth anniversary.

Pakistan is known for giving some legendary artists to the world like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Ghulaam Ali, Noor Jahan, Abida Parveen, Salma Agha. The artists have won our hearts with the talents and enjoy a massive fan following across the world. Amid these renowned Pakistani artists, there is one legend who is trending heavily on social media. We are talking about renowned Pakistani comedian Moin Akhter who is being remembered on his 69th birth anniversary today.

Moin, who passed away in April 2011, was a multi-talented star in our neighbouring country and who had tried his hands on acting, directing, production, singer, writer and comedy. In his career of over four decades, Moin won critical acclaim with his famous show called Loose Talk wherein he impersonated over 400 characters. Besides, fans still remember him for his legendary performance in Half Plate and hiss stand-up comedy called ‘Bakra Qiston Per'. So, on his birth anniversary, fans remembered this legendary artist and stated that he continues to live in their hearts. “Remembering Moin Akhtar Sahab (harmonium Chacha) on his 69th birth anniversary today. May his soul rest in peace. (Ameen) Even if you are no longer here, you will always be in our hearts. we miss you,” a twitter use wrote.

Take a look at tweets on Moin Akhter’s birth anniversary:

Remembering Moin Akhtar Sahab ( Harmonium Chacha ) on his 69th birth anniversary today.May hus soul rest in peace .(Ameen) Even if you are no longer here, you will always be in our

hearts. we miss you.. pic.twitter.com/VEGfTrmUCi — Muzammil Tweets (@Bahrian_Nibba) December 24, 2019

Happy birthday to the legend who make us laugh even after his death #MoinAkhtar pic.twitter.com/kcz7EK3gIh — HamZ (@HamZaKhan1101) December 24, 2019

Remembering The legend Moin Akhtar on his 69th birth anniversary today. May his soul rest in peace. Ameen. pic.twitter.com/LgF710pw7A — Hasan (@hasanrazaaaaa) December 24, 2019

Today The 69th Birth Anniversary of Moin Akhtar. (Chacha Harmonium) Still making us laugh. May Allah Bless His Soul, Ameen. One of the greatest Television Actor and Comedian Pakistan has ever produced. pic.twitter.com/pGgpgBw9xQ — Aleem (@aleemnoor_) December 24, 2019

December 24, 1950 - The star was born. The legend, however, still lives on. We miss you, Happy 69th Birthday to our beloved Moin Akhtar Sb. #MoinAkhtar pic.twitter.com/P2tAiW9Ngc — Lovish Ali (@lovish_ali) December 24, 2019

To note, Bollywood superstar also called himself a huge fan of the legendary artist. Calling him a supremely talented actor, Aamir stated, “I am a huge fan of late Moin Akhter, an amazing/talented actor’!”.

