Pakistani star Hania Aamir vibes to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dastaan-E-Om Shanti Om, her VIRAL video is unmissable

Hania Aamir is a prominent face in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Recently, the actress’ pictures with Indian rapper Badshah began doing rounds on the internet, and she stole headlines for the same. Remarkably, apart from being a noteworthy actress, Aamir is said to be a huge fan of actor Shah Rukh Khan.

A video of the Pakistani star has now begun doing rounds on the internet wherein she can be seen vibing to King Khan’s renowned song Dastaan-E-Om Shanti Om from the movie Om Shanti Om. Watch the video inside.

Dressed in all white, Hania Aamir vibes to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dastaan-E-Om Shanti Om

From striking his iconic open arms pose to shaking a leg to Jawan’s song Chaleya, Hania Aamir has never missed an opportunity to showcase her love for the Baadshah of Bollywood. Recently, a video of the actress began circulating on the internet, wherein she can be seen singing Dastaan-E-Om Shanti Om with all her energy.

Dressed in a white sweater and a white beanie, Hania’s energy truly seems to be on fire, and needless to say, it evidently radiates her boundless love for Shah Rukh Khan. Watch the viral video right here.

Want to know more about Hania Aamir? Let’s delve right into it

Over the years, Hania has risen to fame with her spellbinding performances in the Pakistani entertainment industry, which eventually also captivated her Indian fans. The actress made her acting debut with Janaan in 2016 and proceeded to flaunt her acting skills in Titli, Humsafar, Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Na Maloom Afraad 2, and more.

Furthermore, in 2019, Hania Aamir also walked the fashion ramp for Pakistan Fashion Week in Zainab Chottani. In addition to that, she is also the brand ambassador for several iconic brands. Notably, the character of Hala Hamza turns out to be one of the most iconic and memorable roles played by the actress.

Digging into Aamir’s personal front, she was recently spotted having a fun-filled day with rapper Badshah. Soon after, the images were disseminated all over social media, igniting rumors of her being in a relationship with the rapper.

