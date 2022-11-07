Palak Muchhal-Mithoon Sharma Wedding reception: Sonu Nigam, Smriti Mandhana, Rubina-Abhinav arrive in style

Singer Palak Muchhal tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend and music composer Mithoon Sharma on Sunday and the lovely couple is now holding their wedding reception. See exclusive pictures here.

Exclusive pictures of Palak Muchhal-Mithoon Sharma's Wedding reception are here! (Image Credits: Manav Manglani, APH Images)
Exclusive pictures of Palak Muchhal-Mithoon Sharma's Wedding reception are here! (Image Credits: Manav Manglani, APH Images)

It was a day of a fairytale wedding! Singer Palak Muchhal tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend and music composer Mithoon Sharma on Sunday and clearly, the music industry can’t keep calm. We have got a few glimpses of the wedding reception that is taking place in Mumbai at the moment. From Sonu Nigam to cricketer Smriti Mandhana, several high-profile celebrities have been spotted in attendance and graced the event in style.

Legendary singers Udit Narayan, Armaan Malik, and Sonu Nigam have donned their traditional attires at the venue. Do have a look here. 

Celebrities who graced the event

Singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon Sharma, the hosts of the evening look stunning together. 

Playback singer Armaan Malik 

 

Film Producer Ramesh Taurani with his brother Kumar Taurani 

 

TV actor Rashmi Desai 

 

TV actors Rubina Dilaik (in aqua blue attire) and Abhinav Shukla

 

TV actor Rupali Ganguly 

 

Playback Singer Salim Merchant 

 

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana

 

Singer and Padma Shri recipient Sonu Nigam

 

Playback singer Tulsi Kumar 

 

(From Left to Right) Singer Aditya Narayan, his wife Swetha Agarwal, Deepa Narayan and singer Udit Narayan

 

Palak and Mithoon are now married

Earlier on Sunday, the couple shared the wedding photos on Instagram with identical captions, which read, “आज हम दो सदैव के लिये एक हुए । And forever begins… .” 

 

We wish the couple a happy married life.

