Palak Muchhal-Mithoon Sharma Wedding reception: Sonu Nigam, Smriti Mandhana, Rubina-Abhinav arrive in style
Singer Palak Muchhal tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend and music composer Mithoon Sharma on Sunday and the lovely couple is now holding their wedding reception. See exclusive pictures here.
It was a day of a fairytale wedding! Singer Palak Muchhal tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend and music composer Mithoon Sharma on Sunday and clearly, the music industry can’t keep calm. We have got a few glimpses of the wedding reception that is taking place in Mumbai at the moment. From Sonu Nigam to cricketer Smriti Mandhana, several high-profile celebrities have been spotted in attendance and graced the event in style.
Legendary singers Udit Narayan, Armaan Malik, and Sonu Nigam have donned their traditional attires at the venue. Do have a look here.
Celebrities who graced the event
Singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon Sharma, the hosts of the evening look stunning together.
Playback singer Armaan Malik
Film Producer Ramesh Taurani with his brother Kumar Taurani
TV actor Rashmi Desai
TV actors Rubina Dilaik (in aqua blue attire) and Abhinav Shukla
TV actor Rupali Ganguly
Playback Singer Salim Merchant
Cricketer Smriti Mandhana
Singer and Padma Shri recipient Sonu Nigam
Playback singer Tulsi Kumar
(From Left to Right) Singer Aditya Narayan, his wife Swetha Agarwal, Deepa Narayan and singer Udit Narayan
Palak and Mithoon are now married
Earlier on Sunday, the couple shared the wedding photos on Instagram with identical captions, which read, “आज हम दो सदैव के लिये एक हुए । And forever begins… .”
We wish the couple a happy married life.