Palak Muchhal-Mithoon Sharma Wedding reception: Sonu Nigam, Smriti Mandhana, Rubina-Abhinav arrive in style

It was a day of a fairytale wedding! Singer Palak Muchhal tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend and music composer Mithoon Sharma on Sunday and clearly, the music industry can’t keep calm. We have got a few glimpses of the wedding reception that is taking place in Mumbai at the moment. From Sonu Nigam to cricketer Smriti Mandhana, several high-profile celebrities have been spotted in attendance and graced the event in style.

Legendary singers Udit Narayan, Armaan Malik, and Sonu Nigam have donned their traditional attires at the venue. Do have a look here.