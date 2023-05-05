Palak Tiwari admits her 'mistake,' clarifies statement against Salman Khan: 'I'll learn...'

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari made her grand debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan recently. She was seen alongside Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. During the promotions, the star kid hit headlines after she revealed Salman's rule against women wearing low necklines on film sets. Her statement took the Internet by storm. Even Salman reacted to the same recently in an interview. The superstar faced backlash on social media. Recently, Palak confessed that she made a mistake and said that it was a ' learning experience'.

Palak Tiwari clarifies her comment on Salman Khan

Palak's statement about Salman wanting his female co-stars to be covered on sets received immense backlash. Netizens trolled Salman since he is often seen flaunting his body in his films. When Salman was asked about the same on Aap Ki Adalat, he agreed with Palak's statement and revealed the reason behind it. However, while speaking to The Times of India, Palak clarified her comment. She also said that she has taken it as a 'learning experience'.

Palak said, "It's part and parcel of what we do. Also, I'm not really taken aback by it, since I know Salman sir is an extremely understanding individual and he knows me. He knows that I would never say anything malapropos about him, ever. I take this as more of a learning experience. This is the best way to learn, making a mistake (since) I never want to be in that position again. I think it's the most conducive way to learn. I made a mistake, I'll learn and it's something I'll keep in mind for the rest of my life now."

Earlier, Salman revealed the reason and said, "When a decent movie is made, everyone watches it with their family. There is no double standard. I just think women's bodies are more precious. So, the more covered they are, the better I feel about it. The problem isn't with women but with men. The way men stare at women, your sister, your wife, your mother. I don't like that."

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also starred Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill in key roles. The film enjoyed a decent run at the box office.