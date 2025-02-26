Palak Tiwari and Maan Meri Jaan singer King to star in OTT series, but not as romantic pair? Here’s what we know

In 2023, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari made her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress has some exciting projects in her lineup. It has now been learned that she is entering the OTT space with a series co-starring Maan Meri Jaan singer King. However, the twist is that they will not play a romantic pair but will instead be seen as siblings.

According to sources close to the project, Palak Tiwari and King won’t be playing each other’s love interests in the upcoming OTT project. They will star as siblings in a yet-to-be-announced series, which will apparently have nine episodes.

Singer and rapper King has entertained the audience with his songs like Tu Aake Dekhle, Maan Meri Jaan, and many more over the years. He is now set to try his hand at acting with this series. His fresh collaboration with Palak will be all about family bonding. Official details about their show and its streaming platform are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari’s new movie was announced today, February 26, 2025, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri. It is a horror comedy titled The Bhootnii. The cast also features Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, Nick, and others. In the announcement video, Palak was seen as Sunny’s love interest. One scene even featured her as possessed by a spirit.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared, “This Good Friday, fear gets a new date—#FridayThe18th! Get ready for horror, action, and comedy like never before! #TheBhootnii machayegi taandav in cinemas on April 18th!” Have a look!

With The Bhootnii, the makers have promised a rollercoaster ride filled with love, humor, and supernatural thrills. Sidhaant Sachdev takes on the role of the writer and director of the film. Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt have produced it under the banners Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures.

Along with the title announcement video, the release date of The Bhootnii was unveiled as April 18, 2025, on Good Friday.