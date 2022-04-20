Palak Tiwari breaks her silence on being clicked with Ibrahim Ali Khan; Reveals why she hid her face

In January this year, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted together as they stepped outside of a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. Soon after, their appearance together gave rise to rumours that they are the latest couple in B-Town. The two also left in the same car, while Ibrahim was seen smiling at the shutterbugs, Palak was trying to hide her face from the cameras. Now, the Bijlee Bijlee fame has finally opened up on why was covering her face after being spotted with Ibrahim.

In a recent chat with RJ and host Siddharth Kannan, Palak said that she was hiding her face because of her mother, Shweta Tiwari. Palak said that her mother keeps a track of her through paparazzi photos. "That night I had told her one hour back that I have left for home. I was in Bandra. I was like 'mummy there's so much traffic. I am on my way home' and she was like 'fine.' Then these pictures come out. And the second the paps came I was like 'my mom will see me,' and the second she sent me that picture and said 'you liar.' I am like I'm sorry.' I had hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not anyone else," Palak said.

Click HERE to see the throwback viral video:

Further, addressing the dating rumours, Palak said that she and Ibrahim are 'nice friends.' She added that they were with a group of people and weren't alone. Palak also described Ibrahim as a ‘very sweet guy.' Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be making her acting debut with the horror-thriller film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

Also Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari don their casual best step out of a restaurant in the city; See PICS