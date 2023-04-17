Palak Tiwari feels her low neckline statement was taken out of context, Says Salman Khan is not narrow minded

Palak Tiwari has been making it to the headlines ever since it has been revealed that she will be making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter had become a household name after she appeared in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee Bijlee. Currently, she is busy promoting her upcoming movie and during an interview, she spoke about a rule that Salman had for girls on the sets of his films. She had said that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor does not like girls wearing low necklines on his sets and it looks like her statement has not been well-received. Clarifying this statement again, Palak has spoken to Connect FM Canada and said that Salman is not narrow-minded.

Palak Tiwari clarifies that Salman Khan is not narrow-minded

During the interview, Palak Tiwari revealed that she was very upset and hurt after reading the reports and knowing how her statement was received by the audience. Palak confessed that she has so much love for Salman Khan and he is not narrow-minded and added that her statement was taken out of context. “He is not somebody that will ever try to curtail anybody in any sort of way. Maybe I did a poor job at expounding my thoughts, but what I meant by that was he is somebody that I really revere,” she added. According to Palak Tiwari, her comment was about how, out of respect for Salman, she felt that she needed to dress appropriately, just how a girl often has that emotion when she is with her father or someone they truly love and respect.

Palak Tiwari on Salman Khan’s rule on set

Recently, Palak spoke to Siddharth Kannan and revealed the reason behind Salman's rule about how women should dress on the sets. She said, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don't think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule 'Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here, all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, 'Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?' I said I am going to Salman Sir's set. She was like 'Wow, very good'."

