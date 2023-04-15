Palak Tiwari feels her statement on Salman Khan’s rule for girls wearing low necklines has been misunderstood

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari rose to fame after her appearance in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee Bijlee. Now she is all set to make her debut in Bollywood in Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The star kid is on a promotional spree and has been promoting the film in full force. In her recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the budding star revealed that she was working as an assistant director on the sets of Antim. She further added that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan had a rule for how girls on his sets will be dressed up. This statement made headlines and grabbed all the eyeballs. Now, as quoted by ETimes, Palak has clarified her statement.

Palak Tiwari gives clarification on her statement about Salman Khan’s rule for girls on sets

Recently, Palak Tiwari spoke to Siddharth Kannan and revealed the reason behind Salman Khan's rule about how women should dress on the sets. She said, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don't think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule 'Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here, all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’.” Revealing the reason behind it, Palak added, "He’s a traditionalist... Of course, he’s like ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno', but he’s always like ‘My girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom she doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always’." Giving clarification about this statement, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter said that this statement has really been misunderstood. She further added that all she wanted to say was that she has put certain guidelines for herself as to how to dress around people who are senior to her and who she has grown up idolizing. And Salman Khan is one of them.

Meanwhile, Palak first featured in Harrdy Sandhu’s song Bijlee Bijlee which went on to become the most-played song. Netizens loved her on-screen presence and they are now looking forward to her grand debut. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and it is slated to release on April 21, on the occasion of Eid.

