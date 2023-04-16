Palak Tiwari knows Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan is a Salman Khan film, says ‘Nobody is going to watch me’

The much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s trailer was released a few days back at a grand event in Mumbai. Since this film marks the return of Bhaijaan on the big screen, fans cannot wait for the film to hit the screens. The release of the trailer took the excitement of the audience a notch higher. While the chemistry between Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan is adorable. However, fans of Palak Tiwari, the actress who marks her Bollywood debut with this film, expressed their disappointment over her absence from the trailer.

‘Nobody is going to watch this movie for me’

Palak will be seen in the movie in a supporting role and the actress at a chat show shared that she is happy to be a part of the film. Palak shared that completely understands that it is a Salman Khan film and nobody will be going to the theatres to watch her. She also said that she is happy to play her part as a supporting actor and contribute to the movie.

Talking about her absence, Palak shared, “Mera hona ya na hona koi difference nahi bana raha (me being in the movie or not makes no difference), in the sense, it is a Salman Khan film. And he said from the start, and this is true, the casting in this movie has been done because we really do fit these characters. For the first time in my life, as a budding actor, it was tough, but this is the most selfless I have been. All of our goals was to fit in and blend in seamlessly…”

Meanwhile, Palak first featured in Harrdy Sandhu’s song Bijlee Bijlee which went on to become the most-played song. Netizens loved her on-screen presence and they are now looking forward to her grand debut. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and it is slated to release on April 21, on the occasion of Eid.

