Palak Tiwari pens heartfelt birthday note for mom Shweta Tiwari on her 43rd birthday: ‘Love you more than…’

Palak Tiwari stunned the audience with her impeccable acting skills shortly after stepping into the entertainment industry. From flaunting her moves in the music video Bijlee Bijlee opposite Harrdy Sandhu to leaving the viewers stupefied over her delectable acting in Vivek Oberoi’s film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, Palak has aced it all and how! While her career trajectory surely depicts soaring heights, she is also acing her personal life by being the most perfect daughter to her mother and actress Shweta Tiwari. Recently, on her 43rd birthday, Palak left a note wishing her mother.

Palak Tiwari pens heartfelt note for Shweta Tiwari on her birthday

After timeless beauty Shweta Tiwari turned 43 today, it seems like her daughter Palak Tiwari is ecstatic about it as she took to her Instagram stories to put up a picture of the mother-daughter duo and also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her. “Happiest birthday mummy love you more than anything and everything,” wrote Palak along with a picture from Shweta’s birthday celebrations. The picture undoubtedly also reflects the strong bond that the mother-daughter duo share.

More about Palak Tiwari’s work front

It seems like Shweta Tiwari has passed on not just her beauty and charm but also some captivating acting skills to Palak. Notably, the Bijlee Bijlee girl was also featured in another music video titled Mangta Hai Kya along with Aditya Seal. She also starred in Salman Khan’s movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was directed by Farhad Samji, and also starred Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Bhumika Chawla.

