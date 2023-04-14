Palak Tiwari reveals Aryan Khan prefers being quiet: He’ll say a few words and make an impactful statement…

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari rose to fame after her appearance in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee Bijlee. Now she is all set to make her debut in Bollywood in Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The star kid is on a promotional spree and has been promoting the film in full force. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, she opened up about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Scroll down to read what she had to say.

Palak Tiwari on Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari revealed that he is a nice and quiet guy. She further added, “He’s exactly how he seems. He’ll say a few words and he’ll make an impactful statement, leave and go back into the crowd. He’s very like that.” Palak further added that he is a very sweet, very nice, quiet and good guy. When asked about how he is at parties, Palak said, “He’s always on his own at parties.” She did mention that he isn’t aloof and will speak to anyone who wants to speak to him but he prefers being quiet. “He’s sweet like if you want to talk to him, he’ll speak to you and all but he’s more like a quiet kinda guy.”

Aryan Khan’s work front

After completing his studies, Aryan Khan is all set to make his debut as a writer and director. After days of speculation, Aryan confirmed that he is working on a script of a series and the project will go on floors by early 2023.

