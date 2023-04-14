Palak Tiwari reveals being fond of Ibrahim Ali Khan: I do like bumping into him at social…

Ever since Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari and Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan were first spotted together, the rumours about them dating started doing the rounds. Now that Palak is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, all eyes are on her. The star kid is busy promoting her film and in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, she was asked about her relationship with Ibrahim. Scroll down to read what she had to say.

Palak Tiwari on her relationship rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan

During the interview, Siddharth Kannan happened to ask Palak Tiwari if she got a text from Ibrahim Ali Khan after the release of the trailer of her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? The actress clarified that she and Ibrahim see each other only at social gatherings and that they are not in touch with each other on daily basis. Further elaborating on their relationship, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter said, “He’s a friend. I do like bumping into him at social… like wherever we are going… again mutual friends but it’s not like we’re every day (texting) like hello… whatever. But yeah, he’s somebody that I’m fond of.” She also spoke about Ibrahim making his debut soon and said that he is very good and she cannot wait for the world to see that.

Palak Tiwari on Salman Khan’s rule on set

Recently, Palak spoke to Siddharth Kannan and revealed the reason behind Salman's rule about how women should dress on the sets. She said, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don't think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule 'Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here, all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, 'Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?' I said I am going to Salman Sir's set. She was like 'Wow, very good'."

