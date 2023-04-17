Palak Tiwari says Shweta Tiwari gets apprehensive about her constant dating rumors with Ibrahim and Aryan Khan

Even before Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, her dating life has been making it to the headlines. After she was first snapped exiting from a party with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, the rumours about them dating began. Not only Ibrahim but Palak was also rumoured to be dating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Recently in an interview with ETimes the budding star revealed her mom Shweta’s reaction to these rumours.

Shweta Tiwari’s reaction to Palak Tiwari’s dating rumours with Ibrahim and Aryan

Recently, during an interview, Palak Tiwari was asked about her mom Shweta Tiwari’s reaction to her dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aryan Khan. Palak revealed that just like any other mother, she too gets apprehensive. Palak says , “She often wonders, 'Am I sending my daughter out too much or if she is partying too much?'. When she sees these dating rumours, she sends me the links and asks me things like 'Who is this or where did this come from? 'And my replies are koi nahi hai kyunki sach mein koi nahi hai (There's nothing going on, because genuinely there is no one in my life). It is just my mother, my brother and me.” Palak Tiwari also shares that her mother doesn't cross question her. The actress states, “ We have that basic trust in each other, which is the prerequisite in any relationship and we value it extremely.”

Palak Tiwari on her relationship rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan

During the interview, Siddharth Kannan happened to ask Palak Tiwari if she got a text from Ibrahim Ali Khan after the release of the trailer of her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? The actress clarified that she and Ibrahim see each other only at social gatherings and that they are not in touch with each other on daily basis. Further elaborating on their relationship, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter said, “He’s a friend. I do like bumping into him at social… like wherever we are going… again mutual friends but it’s not like we’re every day (texting) like hello… whatever. But yeah, he’s somebody that I’m fond of.” She also spoke about Ibrahim making his debut soon and said that he is very good and she cannot wait for the world to see that.

ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari reveals being fond of Ibrahim Ali Khan: I do like bumping into him at social…