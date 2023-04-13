Palak Tiwari reveals why Salman Khan had a rule against girls wearing low necklines on Antim sets

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is one of the most followed star kids on social media. Every time she drops a picture on Instagram, it goes viral on the Internet in no time. Currently, she is busy promoting her debut film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan featuring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and others. Recently, Palak spoke about her first experience of working with Salman. Before working in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Palak worked as an assistant director on Antim: The Final Truth. Palak revealed that Salman had a rule about how girls should dress on the set.

Palak Tiwari reveals Salman Khan had a rule against girls wearing low necklines on Antim sets

Recently, Palak spoke to Siddharth Kannan and revealed the reason behind Salman's rule about how women should dress on the sets. She said, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don't think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule 'Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here, all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, 'Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?' I said I am going to Salman Sir's set. She was like 'Wow, very good'."

Revealing the reason behind it, Palak added, "He’s a traditionalist... Of course, he’s like ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno', but he’s always like ‘My girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom she doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always’."

Meanwhile, Palak first featured in Harrdy Sandhu’s song Bijlee Bijlee which went on to become the most-played song. Netizens loved her on-screen presence and they are now looking forward to her grand debut. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and it is slated to release on April 21, on the occasion of Eid.

